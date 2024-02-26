Canadian Armed Forces Sgt. Cody Hryniw, Explosive Ordinance Disposal Instructor, explains how the collaborative efforts of EOD Team helps to standardize safety and techniques through knowledge and experiences gained via exercises and deployments Feb 27. EOD is part of the Shanti Prayas IV curriculum that aims to provide troop contributing countries with a comprehensive training package for future usage amongst their respective armed forces. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 07:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914132
|VIRIN:
|240227-N-XP917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110150545
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Shanti Prayas IV | The Value of EOD Collaboration, by PO3 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
