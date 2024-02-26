Shanti Prayas IV | The Value of EOD Collaboration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Canadian Armed Forces Sgt. Cody Hryniw, Explosive Ordinance Disposal Instructor, explains how the collaborative efforts of EOD Team helps to standardize safety and techniques through knowledge and experiences gained via exercises and deployments Feb 27. EOD is part of the Shanti Prayas IV curriculum that aims to provide troop contributing countries with a comprehensive training package for future usage amongst their respective armed forces. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel)