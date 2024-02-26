Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shanti Prayas IV | The Value of EOD Collaboration

    NEPAL

    02.27.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Exercise Shanti Prayas

    Canadian Armed Forces Sgt. Cody Hryniw, Explosive Ordinance Disposal Instructor, explains how the collaborative efforts of EOD Team helps to standardize safety and techniques through knowledge and experiences gained via exercises and deployments Feb 27. EOD is part of the Shanti Prayas IV curriculum that aims to provide troop contributing countries with a comprehensive training package for future usage amongst their respective armed forces. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 07:47
    Location: NP

    Shanti Prayas IV; USINDOPACOM; United Nations; Nepal; PKO

