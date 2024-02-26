Shanti Prayas IV | Understanding ROE and UNCCT

Indonesia National Armed Forces service members take part in rules of engagement (ROE) and UN Cross-cutting themes (UNCCT) courses training during Shanti Prayas IV, at the Birendra Peace Operations Training Centre in Nepal on Feb. 26, 2024. ROE and UNCCT courses assist peacekeepers in learning to effectively implement guidelines and training into real-world peacekeeping missions. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland and Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel)
