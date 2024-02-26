NMRTC Demonstrates Resting Metabolic Rate Test

The Health Promotions team at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pearl Harbor demonstrate the Resting Metabolic Rate (RMR) test available to service members and their families. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor is comprised predominantly of military members that support Naval Health Clinic Hawaii. The command supports overall Navy and Marine Corps readiness by training military command members to ensure they are ready to deploy and provide medical support to various operational Navy and Marine units deployed, ashore or at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
