Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMRTC Demonstrates Resting Metabolic Rate Test

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo      

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    The Health Promotions team at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pearl Harbor demonstrate the Resting Metabolic Rate (RMR) test available to service members and their families. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor is comprised predominantly of military members that support Naval Health Clinic Hawaii. The command supports overall Navy and Marine Corps readiness by training military command members to ensure they are ready to deploy and provide medical support to various operational Navy and Marine units deployed, ashore or at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 06:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914125
    VIRIN: 240208-N-KN989-1001
    Filename: DOD_110150490
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTC Demonstrates Resting Metabolic Rate Test, by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    JBPHH
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    NMRTC
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command
    Resting Metabolic Rate test

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT