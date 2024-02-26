BTF 24-2 crew chief interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Szatkowski, 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chief, is interviewed for maintenances perspective during Bomber Task Force 24-2 at Luleå-Kallax Air Base, Sweden, Feb. 29, 2024. These BTF missions are representative of the U.S.' extended deterrent commitment to its Allies and partners and enhance regional security. BTF operations provide U.S. leaders with strategic options to assure Allies and partners, while deterring potential adversary aggression across the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)