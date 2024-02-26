Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-2 SBCT holds Muay Thai Demonstration in Sa Kaeo Province for Cobra Gold 2024

    SA KAEO PROVINCE, THAILAND

    02.27.2024

    Video by Spc. Hayden Epperley 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army soldiers of the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, and members of the Royal Thai Army conduct a Muay Thai demonstration during Joint Exercise Cobra Gold, Feb. 27, 2024, in Sa Kaeo Province, Thailand. This year is the 43rd iteration of the multilateral exercise. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hayden Epperley, 2-2 SBCT)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 05:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914119
    VIRIN: 240227-A-UN317-1001
    Filename: DOD_110150391
    Length: 00:13:32
    Location: SA KAEO PROVINCE, TH

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    CG24, Cobra Gold 2024, Lancer Brigade, USARPAC, I Corps, 7th Infantry Division

