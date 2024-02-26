Bomber Task Force departs from Guam

Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron taxi and takeoff in support of training missions over the western Pacific Ocean, Feb. 14, 2024. The aircraft and crews are deployed from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, and are taking part in a Bomber Task Force deployment at Andersen AFB, Guam. Bomber missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency and validate our always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Stephen J. Collier)
Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 03:24
