CWIC Inspection and Training

U.S. Army Soldiers inspect their cold weather gear for full CWIC training during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-02 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska. JPMRC serves as the region’s premier Combat Training Center that strengthens defense relationships, fosters multinational interoperability, increases U.S. readiness, and reinforces the unified regional land power network that supports a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chevelle K. Gauntlett)