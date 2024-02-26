1st Term Sailor Workshop

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAPAN

    02.29.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    A group of 18 Sailors participated in a first term workshop at the Showboat Theater on Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo, Feb. 29, 2024. They were informed about their enlistment contracts, preparing for the advancement exam and more. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 23:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914099
    VIRIN: 240229-N-GG032-6065
    Filename: DOD_110150033
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

