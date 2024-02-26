1st Term Sailor Workshop

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/914099" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A group of 18 Sailors participated in a first term workshop at the Showboat Theater on Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo, Feb. 29, 2024. They were informed about their enlistment contracts, preparing for the advancement exam and more. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)