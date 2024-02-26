1st Term Sailor Workshop

A group of 18 Sailors participated in a first term workshop at the Showboat Theater on Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo, Feb. 29, 2024. They were informed about their enlistment contracts, preparing for the advancement exam and more. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 23:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914099
|VIRIN:
|240229-N-GG032-6065
|Filename:
|DOD_110150033
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
