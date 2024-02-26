CFAS Security Military Working Dog Demonstration

On Feb. 23, 2024, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo security forces taught Sasebo school children all about military working dogs. The demonstration was designed to showcase the skills of the dogs while helping the children to understand how to interact with them safely. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 23:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914098
|VIRIN:
|240223-N-BD352-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110150032
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
