Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAS Security Military Working Dog Demonstration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    02.23.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Esposito 

    AFN Sasebo

    On Feb. 23, 2024, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo security forces taught Sasebo school children all about military working dogs. The demonstration was designed to showcase the skills of the dogs while helping the children to understand how to interact with them safely. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 23:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914098
    VIRIN: 240223-N-BD352-1001
    Filename: DOD_110150032
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Security Military Working Dog Demonstration, by PO2 Isaac Esposito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    Education

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT