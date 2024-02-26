CFAS Security Military Working Dog Demonstration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/914098" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On Feb. 23, 2024, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo security forces taught Sasebo school children all about military working dogs. The demonstration was designed to showcase the skills of the dogs while helping the children to understand how to interact with them safely. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)