January and February 2024 MARFORPAC Highlights

Throughout January and February of 2024, Pacific Marines engaged in a multitude of activities to include: the commencement of exercises such as Iron Fist 24 and Cobra Gold 24, providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mindanao, and fostering collaboration through staff talks between the Philippine Marine Corps and MARFORPAC. These activities deter aggression and increase military readiness and our ability to work together effectively. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Conor Ragland)
