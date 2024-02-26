Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    January and February 2024 MARFORPAC Highlights

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Conor Ragland 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Throughout January and February of 2024, Pacific Marines engaged in a multitude of activities to include: the commencement of exercises such as Iron Fist 24 and Cobra Gold 24, providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mindanao, and fostering collaboration through staff talks between the Philippine Marine Corps and MARFORPAC. These activities deter aggression and increase military readiness and our ability to work together effectively. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Conor Ragland)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 21:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914093
    VIRIN: 240222-M-LU642-1001
    Filename: DOD_110149946
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: HI, US

    TAGS

    Hawaii
    Training Exercises
    MARFORPAC
    INDOPACOM
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

