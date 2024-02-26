Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripler Army Medical Center Hosts COMNAVREGHI for Black History Month

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo      

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, delivers his speech during a Black History Month celebration at Tripler Army Medical Center, Feb. 23, 2024. Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements made by African Americans throughout U.S. history. The 2024 Defense Department Black History Month theme highlights African Americans and the Arts. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 20:36
    Category: Briefings
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    Tripler Army Medical Center
    CNRH
    Hawaii
    Black History Month
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo

