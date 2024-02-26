MX supports BTF

U.S. Air Force Airmen support the launch of two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron in conducting a routine Bomber Task Force mission in the Indo-Pacific, Feb. 28, 2024. BTF missions are designed to showcase PACAF’s ability to deter, deny, and dominate any influence or aggression from adversaries or competitors. The United States maintains a strong, credible bomber force that enhances the security and stability of Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 19:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914083
|VIRIN:
|240228-F-EY126-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110149755
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
