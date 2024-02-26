Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MX supports BTF

    GUAM

    02.28.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Amy Picard 

    Minot Air Force Base Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen support the launch of two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron in conducting a routine Bomber Task Force mission in the Indo-Pacific, Feb. 28, 2024. BTF missions are designed to showcase PACAF’s ability to deter, deny, and dominate any influence or aggression from adversaries or competitors. The United States maintains a strong, credible bomber force that enhances the security and stability of Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 19:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914083
    VIRIN: 240228-F-EY126-3001
    Filename: DOD_110149755
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: GU

    GlobalStrikeCommand
    INDOPACOM
    BomberTaskForce
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    Bomber Task Force Pacific

