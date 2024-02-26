MX supports BTF

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen support the launch of two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron in conducting a routine Bomber Task Force mission in the Indo-Pacific, Feb. 28, 2024. BTF missions are designed to showcase PACAF’s ability to deter, deny, and dominate any influence or aggression from adversaries or competitors. The United States maintains a strong, credible bomber force that enhances the security and stability of Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)