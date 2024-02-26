Marines Conduct Test and Experimentation of Tactical Resupply Vehicle-150

Marines and U.S. Army civilians, assigned to the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, and Marine Corps War Fighting Lab, conduct experimentation on the Tactical Resupply Vehicle-150 at Camp Pendleton, Calif. during Project Convergence - Capstone 4. The TRV-150 is designed to provide rapid and assured, highly automated aerial distribution of supply packages to small units operating in contested environments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Marquis McCants)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 17:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914076
|VIRIN:
|240227-A-KF816-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110149442
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
