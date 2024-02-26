Marines Conduct Test and Experimentation of Tactical Resupply Vehicle-150

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Video by Spc. Marquis McCants 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Marines and U.S. Army civilians, assigned to the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, and Marine Corps War Fighting Lab, conduct experimentation on the Tactical Resupply Vehicle-150 at Camp Pendleton, Calif. during Project Convergence - Capstone 4. The TRV-150 is designed to provide rapid and assured, highly automated aerial distribution of supply packages to small units operating in contested environments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Marquis McCants)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 17:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914076
    VIRIN: 240227-A-KF816-1001
    Filename: DOD_110149442
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US

    TAGS

    Army Futures Command
    project convergence
    Capstone 4
    ContinuousTransformation

