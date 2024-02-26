Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital celebrates the important contributions made by Social Workers in honor of Social Work Month, March 2024 with a series of trendy videos to highlight the profession at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana.
Featuring: Kenitha Woodhouse, master of social work, director, Army Community Service; Marsha Jones, bachelor of social work, ACS Family Advocacy Program; Tiffany Koch, school liaison officer, Child and Youth Services; and Temeka Long, MSW, New Parent Support Program.
This work, BJACH Celebrates Social Work Month 2024 - Part 11, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
