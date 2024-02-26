Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BJACH Celebrates Social Work Month 2024 - Part 11

    FORT JOHNSON, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Video by Jean Graves 

    Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital

    Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital celebrates the important contributions made by Social Workers in honor of Social Work Month, March 2024 with a series of trendy videos to highlight the profession at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana.

    Featuring: Kenitha Woodhouse, master of social work, director, Army Community Service; Marsha Jones, bachelor of social work, ACS Family Advocacy Program; Tiffany Koch, school liaison officer, Child and Youth Services; and Temeka Long, MSW, New Parent Support Program.

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 19:15
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 914067
    VIRIN: 240216-A-GR633-1011
    Filename: DOD_110149237
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US

    JRTC
    Social Work Month
    Army Medicine
    DHA
    BJACH
    Fort Johnson

