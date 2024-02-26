BJACH Celebrates Social Work Month 2024 - Part 11

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/914067" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital celebrates the important contributions made by Social Workers in honor of Social Work Month, March 2024 with a series of trendy videos to highlight the profession at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana.



Featuring: Kenitha Woodhouse, master of social work, director, Army Community Service; Marsha Jones, bachelor of social work, ACS Family Advocacy Program; Tiffany Koch, school liaison officer, Child and Youth Services; and Temeka Long, MSW, New Parent Support Program.