    790th Quartermaster Detachment Connelly Competition

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2024

    Video by Maj. Damien Riggins 

    316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    12 Soldiers led by Sgt. First Class Gaunt, Arthur from the 790th Quartermaster Detachment competed in the Phillip A. Connelly competition at the T/SGT. Vernon McGarity US Army Reserve Center, Coraopolis, Pa.

