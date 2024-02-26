12 Soldiers led by Sgt. First Class Gaunt, Arthur from the 790th Quartermaster Detachment competed in the Phillip A. Connelly competition at the T/SGT. Vernon McGarity US Army Reserve Center, Coraopolis, Pa.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 15:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914055
|VIRIN:
|240225-A-SU865-2092
|Filename:
|DOD_110148985
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
|Hometown:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
|Hometown:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 790th Quartermaster Detachment Connelly Competition, by MAJ Damien Riggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sustainment training
LEAVE A COMMENT