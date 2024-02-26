USACRC Safety Short - Driver Training AE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



USACRC Safety Shorts Series - Driver Training

The most dangerous tasks your formations do on duty is not flying aircraft or conducting combined arms live fire exercises but operating tactical vehicles. Tactical vVehicle mishaps have historically accounted for over half of all on duty on-duty, non-aviation related Class A mishaps.​



Most fatal tactical vehicle mishaps occur on roads / tank trails, during the day, in non-contested / admin movements. It is after the specific training event is complete and after units are returning to the motor pool that most of these mishaps occur. occurred. ​



Drivers training IAW with revised AR 600-55 will drive down risk. The first time many Soldiers drive large, unwieldy vehicles, on austere roads is the military. Proper drivers training is a must.​



Leaders need to focus and emphasize the following to mitigate undue undo risks of operating tactical vehicles:​



Enforce 100% seat belt/restraint use​



Enforce speed limits​



Validate driver training programs IAW AR 600-55​



Certify junior leaders to conduct Troop Leading Procedures (TLPs) - Ensure they know how to plan vehicular movements, lead rehearsals, and conduct PCC/PCIs​



Ensure proper risk management is utilized for “routine” missions and exercise dynamic risk management as conditions / missions change​



Enforce the use of standard convoy briefings​



Rehearse rollover and crew evacuation fire drills​



Fatal Vehicle Mishap Profile:​

- First line First-line supervisors fail to implement and enforce standards (speed, march intervals, use of seat belts/restraints and proper PPE)​

- Excessive speed​

- Non-use of restraints/seat belts​

- No FM Comms​

- Improper PMCS procedures, maintenance checks and inspections​



