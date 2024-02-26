Headwaters Highlights: Survey Teams

Tom Schad is a survey technician with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District.
The Pittsburgh District survey team is part of the geospatial section, which also includes cartographers, aerial drone operators, and hydrology graphic experts who can build digital models of different floodplains. The district has four surveyors whose work supports other departments within the district, such as the real estate office, civil engineers, designers, planners, construction, maintenance, dam safety teams, and more.
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)
