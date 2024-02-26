Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headwaters Highlights: Survey Teams

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Video by Michel Sauret    

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Tom Schad is a survey technician with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District.

    The Pittsburgh District survey team is part of the geospatial section, which also includes cartographers, aerial drone operators, and hydrology graphic experts who can build digital models of different floodplains. The district has four surveyors whose work supports other departments within the district, such as the real estate office, civil engineers, designers, planners, construction, maintenance, dam safety teams, and more.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 14:08
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US

    Engineers
    USACE
    GPS
    Survey Equipment
    Surveyor
    Survey Technicians

