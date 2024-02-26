Global Sentinel 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/914048" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Space Command and representatives from partner nations come together each year at Global Sentinel to promote cooperation and safe, secure space operations. In addition to the United states, partner nations that attended this year included Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Columbia, Germany, Spain, Finland, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Israel, Japan, Republic of Korea, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Thailand and Ukraine. (U.S. Space Force video by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)