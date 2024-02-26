U.S. Space Command and representatives from partner nations come together each year at Global Sentinel to promote cooperation and safe, secure space operations. In addition to the United states, partner nations that attended this year included Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Columbia, Germany, Spain, Finland, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Israel, Japan, Republic of Korea, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Thailand and Ukraine. (U.S. Space Force video by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 13:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914048
|VIRIN:
|240216-F-VE588-6232
|Filename:
|DOD_110148833
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Global Sentinel 2024, by TSgt Luke Kitterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT