    Global Sentinel 2024

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman 

    Space Forces Space

    U.S. Space Command and representatives from partner nations come together each year at Global Sentinel to promote cooperation and safe, secure space operations. In addition to the United states, partner nations that attended this year included Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Columbia, Germany, Spain, Finland, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Israel, Japan, Republic of Korea, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Thailand and Ukraine. (U.S. Space Force video by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 13:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914048
    VIRIN: 240216-F-VE588-6232
    Filename: DOD_110148833
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: CA, US

    This work, Global Sentinel 2024, by TSgt Luke Kitterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vandenberg
    USSPACECOM
    Global Sentinel
    GS24
    Global Sentinel 2024

