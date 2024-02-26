Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Theater Commanders Chart the Way Ahead, Designing Promotion Tests

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Stephani Barge 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    This week’s look around the Air Force highlights the PACAF and USAFE-AFAFRICA commanders talking about their areas of focus as the Department of the Air Force reoptimizes for Great Power Competition, and modernized promotion testing aims to develop Airmen for the future fight.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 12:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914040
    VIRIN: 240228-F-UO935-5619
    Filename: DOD_110148745
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Theater Commanders Chart the Way Ahead, Designing Promotion Tests, by SSgt Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ATAF
    ATAF(S)

