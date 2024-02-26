U.S. Air Force Capt. Kai Stridiron, 37th Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer pilot, is interviewed at Luleå-Kallax Air Base, Sweden, Feb. 28, 2024, during Bomber Task Force 24-2. BTF operations provide U.S. leaders with strategic options to assure Allies and partners, while deterring potential adversary aggression across the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 12:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|914038
|VIRIN:
|240228-F-HX125-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_110148740
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|LULEA, SE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, BTF 24-2 Capt Stridiron interview, by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
