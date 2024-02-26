Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MAYPORT MINUTE - AD2 ANTHONY TRIVETTE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Vinson 

    Naval Station Mayport

    This edition of the 'Mayport Minute' goes behind the scenes with Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Anthony Trivette at Helicopter Maritime Strike (HSM) Squadron 40, the Airwolves. The premise for this series is to get to know the ratings at Naval Station Mayport and how they contribute to the mission of the installation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 12:32
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 914037
    VIRIN: 240227-N-OZ224-7740
    Filename: DOD_110148732
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAYPORT MINUTE - AD2 ANTHONY TRIVETTE, by PO1 Brandon Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Navy #Mayport #Jacksonville #Florida

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT