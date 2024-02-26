MAYPORT MINUTE - AD2 ANTHONY TRIVETTE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This edition of the 'Mayport Minute' goes behind the scenes with Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Anthony Trivette at Helicopter Maritime Strike (HSM) Squadron 40, the Airwolves. The premise for this series is to get to know the ratings at Naval Station Mayport and how they contribute to the mission of the installation.