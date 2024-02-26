MAYPORT MINUTE - AD2 ANTHONY TRIVETTE

This edition of the 'Mayport Minute' goes behind the scenes with Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Anthony Trivette at Helicopter Maritime Strike (HSM) Squadron 40, the Airwolves. The premise for this series is to get to know the ratings at Naval Station Mayport and how they contribute to the mission of the installation.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 12:32
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|914037
|VIRIN:
|240227-N-OZ224-7740
|Filename:
|DOD_110148732
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
