    U.S. Space Forces - Space Mission Video

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman 

    Space Forces Space

    Established Dec. 6, 2024, U.S. Space Forces - Space's mission is to plan, integrate, conduct, and assess global space operations in order to deliver combat relevant space effects, in, from, and to space, for Combatant Commanders, Coalition partners, the Joint Force, and the Nation. This command exercises operational control of USSF forces conducting protect, defend, and deliver missions, and when delegated, tactical control of other service forces conducting these missions. Additionally, the S4S commander conducts joint space operations on behalf of USSPACECOM commander through Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander (CJFSCC) authorities. (U.S. Space Force video by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 13:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914035
    VIRIN: 240228-X-VE588-1692
    Filename: DOD_110148727
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Space Forces - Space Mission Video, by TSgt Luke Kitterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    S4S
    U.S. Space Forces Space

