U.S. Space Forces - Space Mission Video

Established Dec. 6, 2024, U.S. Space Forces - Space's mission is to plan, integrate, conduct, and assess global space operations in order to deliver combat relevant space effects, in, from, and to space, for Combatant Commanders, Coalition partners, the Joint Force, and the Nation. This command exercises operational control of USSF forces conducting protect, defend, and deliver missions, and when delegated, tactical control of other service forces conducting these missions. Additionally, the S4S commander conducts joint space operations on behalf of USSPACECOM commander through Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander (CJFSCC) authorities. (U.S. Space Force video by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman