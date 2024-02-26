U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Malika Moore, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey National Guard, reflects on Black History Month and what it means to her at the National Guard Training Center in Sea Girt, New Jersey, Feb. 27, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Michael Schwenk)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 12:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|914032
|VIRIN:
|240228-Z-IB607-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_110148696
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|SEA GIRT, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Black History Month: Staff Sgt. Malika Moore, by SGT Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Black History Month
Black/African American
LEAVE A COMMENT