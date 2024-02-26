Black History Month: Staff Sgt. Malika Moore

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Malika Moore, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey National Guard, reflects on Black History Month and what it means to her at the National Guard Training Center in Sea Girt, New Jersey, Feb. 27, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Michael Schwenk)