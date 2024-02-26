Black History Month: Staff Sgt. Malika Moore

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEA GIRT, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. Michael Schwenk 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Malika Moore, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey National Guard, reflects on Black History Month and what it means to her at the National Guard Training Center in Sea Girt, New Jersey, Feb. 27, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Michael Schwenk)

