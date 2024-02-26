BTF 24-2 prepare for first takeoff

Bomber Task Force 24-2 personnel deployed to Luleå-Kallax Air Base, Sweden, prepare for a B-1B Lancer takeoff Feb. 26, 2024. BTF operations provide U.S. leaders with strategic options to assure Allies and partners, while deterring potential adversary aggression across the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver)
|02.26.2024
|02.28.2024 12:04
|B-Roll
|Location:
|LULEå, SE
