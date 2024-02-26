Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BTF 24-2 first takeoff

    LULEå, SWEDEN

    02.26.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Bomber Task Force 24-2 personnel deployed to Luleå-Kallax Air Base, Sweden, generate the first B-1B Lancer takeoff of the deployment Feb. 26, 2024. BTF operations provide U.S. leaders with strategic options to assure Allies and partners, while deterring potential adversary aggression across the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 12:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914029
    VIRIN: 240226-F-AP963-2003
    Filename: DOD_110148681
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: LULEå, SE

    This work, BTF 24-2 first takeoff, by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

