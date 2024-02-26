Tech. Sgt. Jamal Glasper, 139th Force Support Squadron, and Senior Master Sgt. Brian Lewis, 241st Air Traffic Control Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, talk about Black History Month at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Feb. 27, 2024. Black History Month, observed in February, is a time to commemorate the achievements, contributions, and resilience of African Americans throughout history. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 11:38
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|914027
|VIRIN:
|240227-F-FP794-9884
|Filename:
|DOD_110148652
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pass the Mic: Black History Month, by SSgt Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT