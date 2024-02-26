Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pass the Mic: Black History Month

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Jamal Glasper, 139th Force Support Squadron, and Senior Master Sgt. Brian Lewis, 241st Air Traffic Control Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, talk about Black History Month at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Feb. 27, 2024. Black History Month, observed in February, is a time to commemorate the achievements, contributions, and resilience of African Americans throughout history. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 11:38
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 914027
    VIRIN: 240227-F-FP794-9884
    Filename: DOD_110148652
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US

    This work, Pass the Mic: Black History Month, by SSgt Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Diversity
    ANG
    Black History Month

