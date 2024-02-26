Black History Month: An Interview with Lt. Col. LaQuendin Counts

Join U.S. Army Lt. Col. LaQuendin Counts, Deputy Base Operations Manager at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, as he shares his perspective on Black History on Feb. 7, 2024. Reflecting on resilience and achievements, Lt. Col. Counts offers valuable insights into the enduring legacy of African Americans. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)
