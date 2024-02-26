Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month: An Interview with Lt. Col. LaQuendin Counts

    GUERNSEY, WY, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Video by Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Join U.S. Army Lt. Col. LaQuendin Counts, Deputy Base Operations Manager at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, as he shares his perspective on Black History on Feb. 7, 2024. Reflecting on resilience and achievements, Lt. Col. Counts offers valuable insights into the enduring legacy of African Americans. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 11:07
