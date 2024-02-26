Interview: Spc. Israel Osagie - Justified Accord 2024

U.S. Army Spc. Israel Osagie, 403rd Medical Detachment, 176th Medical Brigade, 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support), a U.S. Army Reserve unit from Bell, California, discusses his Army career and his work at Justified Accord 2024 (JA24) at the Counter Insurgency Terrorism and Stability Operations Training Centre, Nanyuki, Kenya, February 27, 2024. JA24 is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa, running from February 26 - March 7. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Kenya, this year's exercise will incorporate personnel and units from 23 nations. This multinational exercise builds readiness for the U.S. joint force, prepares regional partners for UN and AU mandated missions, and increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance, disaster response and crisis response. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Staff Sgt. Willie Reese IV)
|02.27.2024
|02.28.2024 11:48
|Interviews
|914017
|240227-D-RU888-1003
|DOD_110148554
|00:06:16
|NANYUKI, KE
|0
|0
