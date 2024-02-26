B-Roll: Kenya Defence Forces conduct counter improvised explosive device training at Justified Accord

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Kenya Defence Forces soldiers conduct training on countering improvised explosive devices during Justified Accord 2024 (JA24) at the Counter Insurgency Terrorism and Stability Operations (CITSO) Training Centre, Nanyuki, Kenya, Feb. 26, 2024. The British army's 11th Security Force Assistance Brigade is leading urban operations, counter improvised explosive device and small unmanned aircraft systems training during the multinational field training held at CITSO for JA24. JA24 is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa, running from February 26 - March 7. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Kenya, this year's exercise will incorporate personnel and units from 23 nations. This multinational exercise builds readiness for the U.S. joint force, prepares regional partners for UN and AU mandated missions, and increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance, disaster response and crisis response. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Staff Sgt. Carter Acton)



1. (00:00) WIDE SHOT: British army officer teaching Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers about countering improvised explosive devices (IEDs)

2. (12:22) MEDIUM: British army officer teaching KDF soldiers about countering IEDs

3. (22.22)WIDE SHOT: KDF soldiers walking to next lane on counter-IED course

4. (32:22) WIDE SHOT: KDF soldiers looking for signs of notional IEDs

5. (42:23) MEDIUM SHOT: Panning shot of KDF soldiers looking for signs of notional IEDs

6. (50:04) WIDE SHOT: British army officer teaching KDF soldiers how to spot IEDs

7. (58:15) MEDIUM SHOT: British army officer teaching KDF soldiers how to spot IEDs

8. (01:10:09) CLOSE/MEDIUM SHOT: British army officer teaching KDF soldiers how to spot IEDs