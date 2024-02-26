Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs and former Blanchfield Army Community Hospital commander, explains the benefits of the VA partnering with the DoD, after touring his former hospital and participating in the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony signifying the Fort Campbell VA opening.
Also attending the ribbon cutting was VA Under Secretary for Health Dr. Shereef Elnahal, the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Executive Director Daniel L. Dücker, and the BACH Commander Col. Sam Preston, sharing the official announcement of the VA’s opening with BACH and VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System leaders, personnel, and special guests. The new agreement allows Veterans to receive care at the Fort Campbell VA Clinic within Blanchfield Army Community Hospital on Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 11:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914011
|VIRIN:
|240223-D-DQ133-8008
|Filename:
|DOD_110148471
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Hometown:
|HOPKINSVILLE, KY, US
|Hometown:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
This work, BACH Holds Fort Campbell VA Ribbon Cutting, by Fred Holly, identified by DVIDS
