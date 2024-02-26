Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH Holds Fort Campbell VA Ribbon Cutting

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Video by Fred Holly 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs and former Blanchfield Army Community Hospital commander, explains the benefits of the VA partnering with the DoD, after touring his former hospital and participating in the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony signifying the Fort Campbell VA opening.

    Also attending the ribbon cutting was VA Under Secretary for Health Dr. Shereef Elnahal, the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Executive Director Daniel L. Dücker, and the BACH Commander Col. Sam Preston, sharing the official announcement of the VA’s opening with BACH and VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System leaders, personnel, and special guests. The new agreement allows Veterans to receive care at the Fort Campbell VA Clinic within Blanchfield Army Community Hospital on Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 11:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914011
    VIRIN: 240223-D-DQ133-8008
    Filename: DOD_110148471
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
    Hometown: HOPKINSVILLE, KY, US
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TN, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

