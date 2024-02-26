BACH Holds Fort Campbell VA Ribbon Cutting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/914011" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs and former Blanchfield Army Community Hospital commander, explains the benefits of the VA partnering with the DoD, after touring his former hospital and participating in the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony signifying the Fort Campbell VA opening.



Also attending the ribbon cutting was VA Under Secretary for Health Dr. Shereef Elnahal, the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Executive Director Daniel L. Dücker, and the BACH Commander Col. Sam Preston, sharing the official announcement of the VA’s opening with BACH and VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System leaders, personnel, and special guests. The new agreement allows Veterans to receive care at the Fort Campbell VA Clinic within Blanchfield Army Community Hospital on Fort Campbell, Kentucky.