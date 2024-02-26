U.S. Marines participate in the culmination of a Martial Arts Instructor Course (MAIC) hosted by 3rd Marine Raider Battalion at Stone Bay on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 21, 2023. The MAIC is designed to test and strengthen the decision making, warfighting skills, leadership qualities and mental and physical fitness of students, who may graduate and become Marine Corps MAIs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zeta Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 10:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914009
|VIRIN:
|231221-M-JE868-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110148421
|Length:
|00:12:58
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, The Culmination - 3rd Marine Raider Battalion Martial Arts Instructor Course, by Cpl Zeta Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
