    The Culmination - 3rd Marine Raider Battalion Martial Arts Instructor Course

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Video by Cpl. Zeta Johnson 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marines participate in the culmination of a Martial Arts Instructor Course (MAIC) hosted by 3rd Marine Raider Battalion at Stone Bay on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 21, 2023. The MAIC is designed to test and strengthen the decision making, warfighting skills, leadership qualities and mental and physical fitness of students, who may graduate and become Marine Corps MAIs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zeta Johnson)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 10:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914009
    VIRIN: 231221-M-JE868-1001
    Filename: DOD_110148421
    Length: 00:12:58
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    MCMAP
    warfighter
    Martial Arts Instructor
    Stone Bay
    MAIC;

