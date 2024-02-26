Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BROLL: Justified Accord 2024 participants conduct urban operations course

    NANYUKI, KENYA

    02.26.2024

    Video by Sgt. Alisha Grezlik 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Military members from Dijbouti, Kenya, and Somalia participate in the first day of an urban operations course during exercise Justified Accord 2024 (JA24), at the Counter Insurgency Terrorism and Stability Operations (CITSO) Training Centre, Nanyuki, Kenya, Feb. 26, 2024. The British army's 11th Security Force Assistance Brigade is leading urban operations, counter improvised explosive device and small unmanned aircraft systems training during the multinational field training held at CITSO for JA24. JA24 is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa, running from February 26 - March 7. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Kenya, this year's exercise will incorporate personnel and units from 23 nations. This multinational exercise builds readiness for the U.S. joint force, prepares regional partners for UN and AU mandated missions, and increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance, disaster response and crisis response.

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 10:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913986
    VIRIN: 240226-A-UI440-4015
    Filename: DOD_110147868
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: NANYUKI, KE

    British Army
    urban operations training
    close quarters battle drills
    StrongerTogether
    JustifiedAccord
    SETAF-AF

