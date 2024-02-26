Military members from Dijbouti, Kenya, and Somalia participate in the first day of an urban operations course during exercise Justified Accord 2024 (JA24), at the Counter Insurgency Terrorism and Stability Operations (CITSO) Training Centre, Nanyuki, Kenya, Feb. 26, 2024. The British army's 11th Security Force Assistance Brigade is leading urban operations, counter improvised explosive device and small unmanned aircraft systems training during the multinational field training held at CITSO for JA24. JA24 is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa, running from February 26 - March 7. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Kenya, this year's exercise will incorporate personnel and units from 23 nations. This multinational exercise builds readiness for the U.S. joint force, prepares regional partners for UN and AU mandated missions, and increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance, disaster response and crisis response.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 10:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913986
|VIRIN:
|240226-A-UI440-4015
|Filename:
|DOD_110147868
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|NANYUKI, KE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, BROLL: Justified Accord 2024 participants conduct urban operations course, by SGT Alisha Grezlik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
