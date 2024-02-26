BTF in Indo-Pacific

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct a routine Bomber Task Force mission returning to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 24, 2024. BTF missions are designed to showcase PACAF’s ability to deter, deny, and dominate any influence or aggression from adversaries or competitors. We are committed to upholding a rules-based, free and open Indo-Pacific. We are dedicated to the vision that all nations work to protect the sovereignty of every nation, ensuring the peaceful resolution of disputes without coercion; promoting free, fair, and reciprocal trade; and preserving freedom of navigation. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)