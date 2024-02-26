Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BTF in Indo-Pacific

    GUAM

    02.24.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Amy Picard 

    Minot Air Force Base Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct a routine Bomber Task Force mission returning to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 24, 2024. BTF missions are designed to showcase PACAF’s ability to deter, deny, and dominate any influence or aggression from adversaries or competitors. We are committed to upholding a rules-based, free and open Indo-Pacific. We are dedicated to the vision that all nations work to protect the sovereignty of every nation, ensuring the peaceful resolution of disputes without coercion; promoting free, fair, and reciprocal trade; and preserving freedom of navigation. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 01:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913984
    VIRIN: 240224-F-EY126-3002
    Filename: DOD_110147827
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BTF in Indo-Pacific, by MSgt Amy Picard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    GlobalStrikeCommand
    INDOPACOM
    BomberTaskForce
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific

