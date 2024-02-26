U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a Marine Corps Combat Marksmanship Program range part of 2nd Brigade Platoon’s field exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 14, 2024. The CMP allows Marines to maintain weapon proficiency by engaging targets in a competitive environment with primary and secondary weapon systems. 5th ANGLICO Marines refined their shooting fundamentals through advanced marksmanship training that enhanced unit and individual lethality. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 19:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913980
|VIRIN:
|240222-M-TU861-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110147419
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 5th ANGLICO | 2nd BDE Plt MCCMP, by Cpl Angel Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
