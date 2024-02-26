Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Officials Testify on Security in Yemen, Red Sea

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Timothy A. Lenderking, the State Department’s special envoy for Yemen, and Daniel B. Shapiro, the Defense Department’s deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East, testify at a hearing about security issues in Yemen and Red Sea. The hearing is being held by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counterterrorism.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 17:33
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 913966
    Filename: DOD_110147240
    Length: 01:26:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Officials Testify on Security in Yemen, Red Sea , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT