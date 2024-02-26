Officials Testify on Security in Yemen, Red Sea

Timothy A. Lenderking, the State Department’s special envoy for Yemen, and Daniel B. Shapiro, the Defense Department’s deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East, testify at a hearing about security issues in Yemen and Red Sea. The hearing is being held by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counterterrorism.
