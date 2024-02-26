Officials Testify on Security in Yemen, Red Sea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Timothy A. Lenderking, the State Department’s special envoy for Yemen, and Daniel B. Shapiro, the Defense Department’s deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East, testify at a hearing about security issues in Yemen and Red Sea. The hearing is being held by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counterterrorism.