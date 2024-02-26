Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command Leadership Holds Town Hall at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickham

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) held a Command Leadership Town Hall at JBPHH, Feb. 21, 2024. The event was hosted by JBPHH and welcomed command leaders from across the base to hear from Navy leaders working on water quality concerns and the closure of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) currently being carried out by Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH). (US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 17:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913964
    VIRIN: 240207-N-IS471-1100
    Filename: DOD_110147197
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Leadership Holds Town Hall at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickham, by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Red Hill
    RHBFSF
    NCTF-RH
    Navy Closure Task Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT