Command Leadership Holds Town Hall at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickham

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) held a Command Leadership Town Hall at JBPHH, Feb. 21, 2024. The event was hosted by JBPHH and welcomed command leaders from across the base to hear from Navy leaders working on water quality concerns and the closure of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) currently being carried out by Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH). (US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)