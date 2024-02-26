German soldiers assigned to Unteroffizierschule des Heeres had the opportunity to participate in German-American Partnership Week. During the event, they toured the Grafenwoehr Training Area (GTA), explored the 7ATC Tower museum, met with 1st Armored Division Soldiers, and received airfield training at the Grafenwoehr Army Airfield in Grafenwoehr, Germany. The 7th Army NCOA-hosted German-American Partnership Week allows the German students to improve their English language skills and become familiar with the customs of U.S. Soldiers at GTA while also building stronger relationships with their U.S. Allies.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 08:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|913961
|VIRIN:
|240227-A-RX991-6001
|Filename:
|DOD_110147174
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, German-American Partnership Week Feb. 20-23, 2024, by SFC Kevin Spence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT