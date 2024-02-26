German-American Partnership Week Feb. 20-23, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



German soldiers assigned to Unteroffizierschule des Heeres had the opportunity to participate in German-American Partnership Week. During the event, they toured the Grafenwoehr Training Area (GTA), explored the 7ATC Tower museum, met with 1st Armored Division Soldiers, and received airfield training at the Grafenwoehr Army Airfield in Grafenwoehr, Germany. The 7th Army NCOA-hosted German-American Partnership Week allows the German students to improve their English language skills and become familiar with the customs of U.S. Soldiers at GTA while also building stronger relationships with their U.S. Allies.