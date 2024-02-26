Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German-American Partnership Week Feb. 20-23, 2024

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Spence 

    7th Army Training Command

    German soldiers assigned to Unteroffizierschule des Heeres had the opportunity to participate in German-American Partnership Week. During the event, they toured the Grafenwoehr Training Area (GTA), explored the 7ATC Tower museum, met with 1st Armored Division Soldiers, and received airfield training at the Grafenwoehr Army Airfield in Grafenwoehr, Germany. The 7th Army NCOA-hosted German-American Partnership Week allows the German students to improve their English language skills and become familiar with the customs of U.S. Soldiers at GTA while also building stronger relationships with their U.S. Allies.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 08:53
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE

    Germany
    NATO
    Bundeswehr
    Stronger Together
    Partners and Allies
    Train To Win

