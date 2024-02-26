Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sweden Has Arrived

    SETERMOEN, 19, NORWAY

    02.07.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Sweden is set to join the NATO alliance after Hungary approved its accession Feb. 26, 2024. Sweden will be joining fellow Nordic countries Norway, Denmark, Iceland and Finland, as well as the 27 other countries that comprise NATO. Sweden and other NATO partners and allies are currently preparing for Nordic Response 24—a biennial NATO training exercise designed to advance arctic security, boost global readiness, and promote interoperability among U.S. Forces, Allied, and partner forces.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 17:26
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 913958
    VIRIN: 240227-M-BL112-1001
    Filename: DOD_110147159
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SETERMOEN, 19, NO

    Arctic
    USMC
    Marines
    Winter
    MARFOREUR/AF
    Scandinavia
    MFEA
    Norden
    NR24

