Sweden Has Arrived

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/913958" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sweden is set to join the NATO alliance after Hungary approved its accession Feb. 26, 2024. Sweden will be joining fellow Nordic countries Norway, Denmark, Iceland and Finland, as well as the 27 other countries that comprise NATO. Sweden and other NATO partners and allies are currently preparing for Nordic Response 24—a biennial NATO training exercise designed to advance arctic security, boost global readiness, and promote interoperability among U.S. Forces, Allied, and partner forces.