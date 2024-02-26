Sweden Has Arrived

Sweden is set to join the NATO alliance after Hungary approved its accession Feb. 26, 2024. Sweden will be joining fellow Nordic countries Norway, Denmark, Iceland and Finland, as well as the 27 other countries that comprise NATO. Sweden and other NATO partners and allies are currently preparing for Nordic Response 24—a biennial NATO training exercise designed to advance arctic security, boost global readiness, and promote interoperability among U.S. Forces, Allied, and partner forces.
