The 569th Dive Detachment, 130th Engineer Brigade, conducts salvage dive rodeo on Feb. 22, 2024 at NOAA Marine Operations Pier, Ford Island, Hawaii. The rodeo was conducted to validate Salvage Divers on their training checklist and supervisor checklists. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kyler Chatman)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 21:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913955
|VIRIN:
|240222-A-ME245-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110147078
|Length:
|00:05:59
|Location:
|FORD ISLAND, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The 569th Dive Detachment, 130th Engineer Brigade, conducts salvage dive rodeo, by SGT Kyler Chatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT