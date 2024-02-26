Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 569th Dive Detachment, 130th Engineer Brigade, conducts salvage dive rodeo

    FORD ISLAND, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Video by Sgt. Kyler Chatman 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    The 569th Dive Detachment, 130th Engineer Brigade, conducts salvage dive rodeo on Feb. 22, 2024 at NOAA Marine Operations Pier, Ford Island, Hawaii. The rodeo was conducted to validate Salvage Divers on their training checklist and supervisor checklists. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kyler Chatman)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 21:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913955
    VIRIN: 240222-A-ME245-2001
    Filename: DOD_110147078
    Length: 00:05:59
    Location: FORD ISLAND, HI, US

    This work, The 569th Dive Detachment, 130th Engineer Brigade, conducts salvage dive rodeo, by SGT Kyler Chatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Engineers
    Dive
    Divers
    569th Dive Detachment
    8thTheaterSustainmentCommand
    130thEngineerBrigade

