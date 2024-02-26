Northern Warfare Challenge, 3rd Brigade Army ROTC | 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Cadets compete in the 3rd Brigade Army ROTC Northern Warfare Challenge hosted by the University of Wisconsin at La Crosse, Feb. 23-24, 2024. Day one of the competition tested teams on winter military and survival skills at Ft. McCoy. During day two, 49 teams took on a 14-mile ruck march at Grandad Bluff with a total elevation change of 3,700 ft. The team from the United States Military Academy at West Point placed first overall and was the first to finish the ruck march. (Video provided by Bill Crawford)



Final Standings:

3rd place: University of Kansas Army ROTC

2nd place: Norwich University Army ROTC

1st place: United States Military Academy at West Point