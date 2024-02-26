Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Warfare Challenge, 3rd Brigade Army ROTC | 2024

    LA CROSSE, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2024

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets compete in the 3rd Brigade Army ROTC Northern Warfare Challenge hosted by the University of Wisconsin at La Crosse, Feb. 23-24, 2024. Day one of the competition tested teams on winter military and survival skills at Ft. McCoy. During day two, 49 teams took on a 14-mile ruck march at Grandad Bluff with a total elevation change of 3,700 ft. The team from the United States Military Academy at West Point placed first overall and was the first to finish the ruck march. (Video provided by Bill Crawford)

    Final Standings:
    3rd place: University of Kansas Army ROTC
    2nd place: Norwich University Army ROTC
    1st place: United States Military Academy at West Point

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 15:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913950
    VIRIN: 240224-O-MN346-8055
    Filename: DOD_110146983
    Length: 00:07:42
    Location: LA CROSSE, WI, US

    Army ROTC
    NWC
    La Crosse Wisconsin
    Army ROTC 3rd Brigade
    Northern Warfare Challenge

