    Underway Recovery Test 11

    SAN DIEGO BAY, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Video by Lt.Cmdr. Chloe Morgan 

    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52)

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to USS San Diego (LPD 22), Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 1, and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 “Wildcards” rehearse with NASA personnel during Underway Recovery Test 11, Feb. 23, 2024. In preparation for NASA’s Artemis II crewed mission, which will send four astronauts in Orion beyond the Moon, NASA and the Department of Defense will conduct a series of tests to demonstrate and evaluate the processes, procedures and hardware used in recovery operations for crewed lunar missions. Amphibious transport docks, like USS San Diego, have unique capabilities that make it an ideal partner to support NASA, including embarking helicopters, launching and recovering small boats, three dimensional air search radar and advanced medical facilities.

    SAN DIEGO BAY, CA, US

