    Governor Tate Reeves and Maj. Gen. Janson Boyles Press Conference

    MS, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Marvin Moore 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    A Press Conference was held to address the public at the Joint Force Headquarters, Jackson, Mississippi, Feb. 24, 2024. On February 23rd an Apache Helicopter crashed while on a training flight in a wooded area in Booneville, Prentiss County, Mississippi, and claimed the lives of two Soldiers, who were members of the Mississippi Army National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Marvin Moore)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 15:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913939
    VIRIN: 240224-Z-BT532-9219
    Filename: DOD_110146790
    Length: 00:06:47
    Location: MS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Governor Tate Reeves and Maj. Gen. Janson Boyles Press Conference, by MSgt Marvin Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    172nd Airlift Wing
    The National Guard
    JFH

