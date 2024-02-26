Governor Tate Reeves and Maj. Gen. Janson Boyles Press Conference

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Press Conference was held to address the public at the Joint Force Headquarters, Jackson, Mississippi, Feb. 24, 2024. On February 23rd an Apache Helicopter crashed while on a training flight in a wooded area in Booneville, Prentiss County, Mississippi, and claimed the lives of two Soldiers, who were members of the Mississippi Army National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Marvin Moore)