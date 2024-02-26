Governor Tate Reeves and Maj. Gen. Janson Boyles Press Conference

A Press Conference was held to address the public at the Joint Force Headquarters, Jackson, Mississippi, Feb. 24, 2024. On February 23rd an Apache Helicopter crashed while on a training flight in a wooded area in Booneville, Prentiss County, Mississippi, and claimed the lives of two Soldiers, who were members of the Mississippi Army National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Marvin Moore)
