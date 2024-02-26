Promotion Board Tips from Massachusetts National Guard State Command Sergeant Major James Campbell
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 13:52
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|913938
|VIRIN:
|240227-O-DT649-6196
|Filename:
|DOD_110146783
|Length:
|00:11:23
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Promotion Board Tips from our State Command Sergeant Major, by David R Wilkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Promotion Board Tips from our State Command Sergeant Major
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT