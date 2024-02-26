Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LTC Brittiane Staton, ACoS, G6, 1st Theater Sustainment Command

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    LTC Brittiane Staton, Assistant Chief of Staff, G6, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, shares her family's history working in the civil rights movement in Johns Island and Charleston, South Carolina.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 14:15
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 913931
    VIRIN: 240207-A-KP878-6523
    Filename: DOD_110146649
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, LTC Brittiane Staton, ACoS, G6, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, by SPC Cecilia Soriano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    1st TSC
    Black History Month
    LTC Brittiane Staton

