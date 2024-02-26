Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH Chief of Nutrition Talks About Heart Health

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Start today by protecting your heart and the hearts of your loved ones. Maj. Joshua Lockwood, Chief of the Nutrition Care Division at BACH, offers valuable insights on adapting practices to modify risk factors associated with heart health through proper nutrition.

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 14:06
    Category: PSA
    This work, BACH Chief of Nutrition Talks About Heart Health, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

