Start today by protecting your heart and the hearts of your loved ones. Maj. Joshua Lockwood, Chief of the Nutrition Care Division at BACH, offers valuable insights on adapting practices to modify risk factors associated with heart health through proper nutrition.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 14:06
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|913926
|VIRIN:
|240213-D-DQ133-8008
|Filename:
|DOD_110146479
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BACH Chief of Nutrition Talks About Heart Health, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT