    Around the Expeditionary Center, Kingfish ACE

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Video by Kevin Strong 

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Public Affairs

    Mobilizing aircraft and Airmen for training isn’t always practical, for times like those Kingfish ACE was created. Kingfish ACE is a war game designed to show Airmen the roles and capabilities of Air Mobility Command on a global scale

    Location: US

