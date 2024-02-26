Around the Expeditionary Center, Kingfish ACE

Mobilizing aircraft and Airmen for training isn’t always practical, for times like those Kingfish ACE was created. Kingfish ACE is a war game designed to show Airmen the roles and capabilities of Air Mobility Command on a global scale
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 10:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|913921
|VIRIN:
|240227-F-MA925-2541
|Filename:
|DOD_110146311
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|US
