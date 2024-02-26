Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Message - March 2024 - Col. Kevin Archer

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Video by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    102nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group commander, Col. Kevin Archer, talks about the proposed changes to the Air Force MAJCOM structure with a history lesson about Air Combat Command.

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 10:43
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:04:52
    TAGS

    structure
    acc
    command message
    tac
    majcom
    sac

