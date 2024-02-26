Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Engineer Week at the Buffalo Science Museum

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Video by Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Tasha Mumbrue, Kristen Buscaglia and Mat Masset, from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, engage with K-12 children on STEM topics during a National Engineer Week event at the Buffalo Museum of Science, Buffalo, New York, Feb. 20, 2024. The three of them discussed their roles and the USACE mission, showed off engineering and scientific equipment and spoke about STEM topics, with Engineer Week engaging over 5 million K-12 children each year. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)

    TAGS

    usace
    corps of engineers
    stem
    engineer week
    buffalo district

