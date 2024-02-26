National Engineer Week at the Buffalo Science Museum

Tasha Mumbrue, Kristen Buscaglia and Mat Masset, from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, engage with K-12 children on STEM topics during a National Engineer Week event at the Buffalo Museum of Science, Buffalo, New York, Feb. 20, 2024. The three of them discussed their roles and the USACE mission, showed off engineering and scientific equipment and spoke about STEM topics, with Engineer Week engaging over 5 million K-12 children each year. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 12:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|913917
|VIRIN:
|240220-A-MC713-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110146251
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
