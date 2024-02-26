National Engineer Week at the Buffalo Science Museum

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tasha Mumbrue, Kristen Buscaglia and Mat Masset, from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, engage with K-12 children on STEM topics during a National Engineer Week event at the Buffalo Museum of Science, Buffalo, New York, Feb. 20, 2024. The three of them discussed their roles and the USACE mission, showed off engineering and scientific equipment and spoke about STEM topics, with Engineer Week engaging over 5 million K-12 children each year. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)