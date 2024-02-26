Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rainy Day Strike Eagles

    SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Ennis 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    F-15E Strike Eagles with the 48th Fighter Wing take off in inclement weather from RAF Lakenheath, England.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 10:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913916
    VIRIN: 240219-F-WN564-7131
    Filename: DOD_110146215
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: SFK, GB

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Rainy Day Strike Eagles, by SSgt John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    rain
    48th Fighter Wing
    cloudy
    Slow Motion
    RAF Lakeneheath
    F-15E Strike Eagle

