2024 AER Annual Campaign Kickoff Video

For more than 80 years, AER has been the conduit through which Soldiers provide financial support to their fellow Soldiers. The Annual Campaign is the only fundraising the Army may conduct Armywide, and its purpose is to fully inform 100 percent of all active-duty and retired Soldiers and their Family members (including spouses and children of deceased Soldiers) about the types of financial assistance available from AER and provide the opportunity for Soldiers to donate. The 2024 Annual Campaign kicks off March 1 and ends June 14.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 10:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913915
|VIRIN:
|240227-A-DS387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110146197
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
